Police warn of 'suspicious' man approaching children near Severna Park Middle School

BALTIMORE - Police are looking for a man who allegedly tried to approach children near Severna Park Middle School in Anne Arundel County.

A parent reported to police that a suspicious person was driving a silver sedan while attempting to talk to children before and after school in the Shipley Choice, Chartwell and Rustling Oaks communities of Severna Park.

Police said  the parent is a part of an online community group who has reported that the same suspected male has attempted to lure students to his vehicle. 

The suspect was described as a Black male, tall, skinny, in his early 20s with short hair. 

The car is described as an older model, silver or light gray in color, four-door sedan with possible paint chipping.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (410) 222-6145 or the Anne Arundel County Police Tip Line at (410) 222-4700. 

First published on October 28, 2022 / 5:58 PM

