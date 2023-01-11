Police warn of extortion attempts on Instagram and TikTok after children threatened in Prince George's Co.

BALTIMORE - Police departments are winning parents about online threats and extortion attempts targeting children on social platforms Instagram and TikTok.

At least four middle school students received threatening demands in Prince George's County on their social media accounts to pay $1,000 or face harm, according to the Prince George's County Police Department.

Police are investigating and attempting to identify those behind the threats.

Officers were notified about the threats by school officials.

The children's parents were immediately notified and picked up their children.

When the children refused to pay, more messages were sent with images of the children's homes from Google maps, according to police.

The name of the school is not being revealed to protect the identities of the children and discourage similar schemes targeting students there.

Parents are warned to monitor their children's use of social media and limit their activities on the platforms.

Any extortion threats targeting children should be reported to police immediately.