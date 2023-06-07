Police vacancies, enforcing low-level offenses, commissioner's future addressed at City budget hearing

BALTIMORE - Baltimore City Police Department's annual budget hearing highlighted its vacancies and its upcoming enforcement of certain non-violent offenses.

The more than five-hour police budget hearing began by addressing rumors of Police Commissioner Michael Harrison who has been linked to a similar job opening in Washington, D.C.

"I am not going to Washington, DC," Harrison said.

Council committee chair Eric Costello asked multiple times whether the commissioner plans on staying through the duration of his contract which runs to early next year.

"I have said no to many opportunities that have come," Harrison said. "If and when it comes, I may have to make that consideration."

Police brass addressed how it would enforce certain low-level offenses, a policy change announced last week by Baltimore City State's Attorney Ivan Bates.

"There are some instances officers will be giving warnings," Harrison said. "Some will give a citation. If necessary, it might require an arrest."

The commissioner says officers will respond to citizen complaints of so-called "quality-of-life offenses like aggressive panhandling, littering and disorderly conduct.

"If people call and we respond to it, this is a tool we have now in our tool belt to enforce," Harrison said.

Baltimore City Council President Nick Mosby pushed for officer training on citation enforcement.

"A lot of new officers, new policy, middle of the summer where things start to heat up," Mosby said. "And, just want to be sure we don't have an incident, or incidents, that takes us back."

The proposed budget allocates nearly $600 million in police funding which is an increase over last year due to more federal and state money.

The department still lists more than 300 vacancies in patrol positions.

Most of the savings from unfilled positions get rolled into overtime.