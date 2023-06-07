Proposed police budget an increase over last year as Baltimore City Council meets

BALTIMORE – Police funding was the focus of Tuesday night's Baltimore City Council budget hearing—and so was the future of the city's police chief.

The Baltimore Police Department's proposed FY2024 budget of $594.5 million represents a 2.5% increase over last year.

City funding in the proposed budget is steady from FY2023 with a nearly $15 million increase from federal and state funds.

Council member Eric Costello walked into the hearing with concerns about violent crime and quality-of-life crime in neighborhoods across the city.

He walked out of it to take a break before it was finished after grilling Police Commissioner Michael Harrison about his future with the Baltimore Police Department.

Costello had asked Harrison if he expected to stay on as commissioner until the end of his contractual term.

"Is it your intention to remain with the city of Baltimore as an active employee as police commissioner through the end of your contractual term notwithstanding the mayor's position through this matter," Costello said.

Harrison said he did not plan to go to Washington, D.C., but might consider other offers.

"I will tell you, I have said no to many opportunities that have come, but there may be a consideration I may have to consider," he said.

Council member Robert Stokes has said that now is not the time to cut police funding.

"We can look through the budget with a fine-tooth comb to see where money may have been misspent or wasted—and I like that," Stokes said. "But, when my constituents call me and they say they don't feel safe and they don't see a police presence, that's what I go off of."

Monday night's public safety budget hearings included the Mayor's Office of Neighborhood Safety and Engagement, Baltimore City Sheriff's Office, and Baltimore City State's Attorney's Office.

The State's Attorney's Office proposed budget represents an 11% increase over last year.

"One of the things we need to be sure we are able to do is keep our prosecutors here," City State's Attorney Ivan Bates said.

Bates said his office has hired a net increase of 22 prosecutors since he took over earlier this year. He says he still needs to fill critical positions to lessen the workload of prosecutors reviewing the influx of body camera video.

"We have prosecutors who are working 6-7 days a week, especially the homicide and gun violence divisions," Bates said. "Once we have that, then we feel like we can take public safety to another level in this city."

City Council has new authority to move money around in the budget and has until June 26 to approve a budget.