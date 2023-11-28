Police used elastic bands for braces to track down Leakin Park assault suspect

BALTIMORE - Some clever police work helped officers track down the suspect accused of the violent assault on a 71-year-old woman walking in Leakin Park.

Charles Taylor, 46, was arrested on November 22 on a number of charges.

Police said Taylor set up a small camp in Leakin Park and dragged the elderly woman to that camp and tied her to a chair.

She eventually escaped and got help.

According to our media partner The Baltimore Banner, police found small elastic bands used for braces and tracked them to a dental office in Ellicott City.

They showed employees a sketch of the attacker, who was identified as Taylor.

Taylor is being held without bond.