Police: Teenager shot multiple times, killed in Northeast Baltimore

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- A 17-year-old boy was shot and killed in Baltimore's Harford-Echodale-Perring Parkway neighborhood on Friday, according to authorities.

Officers were sent to the 2300 block of Pentland Drive to investigate a report of a shooting around 3:10 p.m., police said.

Once there, they found the teenager suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the upper body and face. Baltimore City Fire Department personnel pronounced him dead at the site of the shooting, according to authorities.

Anyone with information should contact homicide detectives at 410-396-2100.

Anonymous tipsters can call the Metro Crime Stopper tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP. 

CBS Baltimore Staff
The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on August 4, 2023 / 4:43 PM

