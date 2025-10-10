Maryland State Police superintendent to retire in November; acting superintendent named

Maryland State Police Superintendent Roland Butler will retire on November 1, and State Sen. Michael Jackson will serve as acting superintendent, Gov. Wes Moore announced Friday.

According to the governor, Lieutenant Colonel Daniel Pickett will serve as interim superintendent until Sen. Jackson assumes the position on November 12.

"Colonel Roland Butler is a true public servant in every sense of that phrase, and our state is safer because of his distinguished leadership," Moore said in a statement. "During Colonel Butler's tenure at the helm of State Police, Maryland has become a national leader in crime reduction and public safety gains."

Col. Butler's career

Col. Butler has spent more than 31 years in law enforcement and previously served as Chairman of the Police Training Commission, Vice President of the Maryland Chief's Association and Vice Chair of the High Intensity Drug Trafficking Areas program, Moore said.

During his time as Chief of the Maryland State Police Field Operations Bureau, Butler led more than 1,000 troopers and investigative personnel in 23 barracks.

Sen. Jackson named acting superintendent

Sen. Jackson is a lifelong public servant, according to Gov. Moore.

He served with the Prince George's County Sheriff's Office for 22 years, including eight as elected sheriff and five years as president of the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #112.

"Senator Michael Jackson — an exceptional public servant in his own right — will build on the foundation Colonel Butler laid," Moore said. "Together, we will continue our all-of-the-above approach to public safety, grounded in accountability, coordination and partnership."

Jackson was elected to the Maryland General Assembly in 2014 and served as state delegate for legislative district 27B between 2015 and 2021. As a state delegate, Jackson sat on the Appropriations Committee and served as its vice chair in 2020, according to Moore.

In 2022, he was elected to represent District 27 in the state Senate.

The Marine veteran previously directed the Maryland Community Crime Prevention Institute, Leadership Development Institute and Maryland Sheriffs' Association, the governor said.