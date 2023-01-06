Police seeking to identify suspects in Catonsville murder

BALTIMORE — Detectives are seeking to identify suspects in the murder of a Baltimore woman at a Catonsville shopping center last January.

Police say officers were called to the shopping center on Baltimore National Pike at about 1 p.m on Jan. 13, 2022 for a reported shooting.

Once they arrived, officers found 27-year-old Diamond Trueheart shot in the parking lot. She died at the scene.

Police are asking anyone who was in the 5400 block of Baltimore National Pike at the time of the shooting, or who recognizes the individuals or vehicles pictured, to contact detectives at 410-887-3943. Callers may remain anonymous.