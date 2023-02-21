Watch CBS News
Local News

Police seeking information in 2019 Windsor Mill killing

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

CBS News Live
CBS News Baltimore Live

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore County Police are calling for information to solve a Windsor Mill homicide that happened on this day four years ago. 

Artis Holt was shot and killed in the parking lot of a food carryout on the 8000 block of Liberty Road on February 21, 2019. 

In September 2020, police released images of a person who they say may have information in the shooting. Police are asking for the public's help in identifying the person in the recently released images. 

Milford Mill Possible Witness
Photo Courtesy Of Baltimore County Police.

Police say the person was in the area of Liberty Road and Milford Mill Drive at the time of the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Baltimore County homicide detectives by calling 410-307-2020 or 410-887-3943. Callers can also contact Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-756-2587.

CBS Baltimore Staff
wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on February 21, 2023 / 5:49 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.