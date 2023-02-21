Police seeking information in 2019 Windsor Mill killing

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore County Police are calling for information to solve a Windsor Mill homicide that happened on this day four years ago.

Artis Holt was shot and killed in the parking lot of a food carryout on the 8000 block of Liberty Road on February 21, 2019.

In September 2020, police released images of a person who they say may have information in the shooting. Police are asking for the public's help in identifying the person in the recently released images.

Photo Courtesy Of Baltimore County Police.

Police say the person was in the area of Liberty Road and Milford Mill Drive at the time of the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Baltimore County homicide detectives by calling 410-307-2020 or 410-887-3943. Callers can also contact Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-756-2587.