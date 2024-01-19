Police searching for suspect in fatal stabbing at McCormick facility in Sparrows Point

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore County Police are seeking the public's assistance in locating a suspect in a fatal stabbing in Sparrows Point Tuesday.

Baltimore County Police

The suspect, Andre Ali Hubbard, is also known as Moab Eleazore Ezekuna-Bey.

Police said the incident occurred at the McCormick Maryland Logistics Center on Tuesday evening.

Officers responded to the scene around 9 p.m., where they found a man suffering from multiple stab wounds to the upper body.

The victim was taken to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Anyone with information on Hubbard's whereabouts is asked to contact detectives at 410-887-3943 or 410-307-2020.

Information may be provided anonymously through Metro Crime Stoppers.