Police seek person-of-interest in woman's death behind Lansdowne Middle School

BALTIMORE - Police are working to identify a person of interest in a homicide investigation in Baltimore County.

Officers obtained security photos of a man who could be connected to the death of 37-year-old Audra Pineda, whose body was found behind Lansdowne Middle School on January 31.

Baltimore County Police are investigating the death as a homicide.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call police at 410-307-2020 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP or the Baltimore County Police.