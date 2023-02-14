Watch CBS News
Police seek person-of-interest in woman's death behind Lansdowne Middle School

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE - Police are working to identify a person of interest in a homicide investigation in Baltimore County.

Officers obtained security photos of a man who could be connected to the death of 37-year-old Audra Pineda, whose body was found behind Lansdowne Middle School on January 31.

Baltimore County Police are investigating the death as a homicide.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call police at 410-307-2020 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP or the Baltimore County Police.

First published on February 14, 2023 / 6:02 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

