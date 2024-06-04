Watch CBS News
Local News

70-year-old man killed in Baltimore County hit-and-run, police searching for suspect

By Christian Olaniran

/ CBS Baltimore

Police searching for suspect in shooting inside Harford Mall, and more top stories
Police searching for suspect in shooting inside Harford Mall, and more top stories 01:41

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore County Police are asking for the public's help in locating a driver involved in a fatal hit-and-run crash that happened Saturday evening.

Police said a vehicle, described as a 2018-2021 Ford F250 or F350 Super Duty, fled the scene and traveled northbound along Route 702 towards I-695. 

The victim, Ronald Lefavore, 70, was pronounced dead at the scene.  

While the incident is still under investigation, the Baltimore County Crash Team is asking anyone with information to contact 410-887-5396.  

Metro Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for tips that lead to the arrest and charges of a suspect in the crime. 

Christian Olaniran

Christian Olaniran is a digital producer for CBS Baltimore, where he writes stories on diverse topics including politics, arts and culture. With a passion for storytelling and content creation, he produces engaging visual content for social media, and other platforms.

First published on June 4, 2024 / 3:59 PM EDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.