70-year-old man killed in Baltimore County hit-and-run, police searching for suspect

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore County Police are asking for the public's help in locating a driver involved in a fatal hit-and-run crash that happened Saturday evening.

Police said a vehicle, described as a 2018-2021 Ford F250 or F350 Super Duty, fled the scene and traveled northbound along Route 702 towards I-695.

The victim, Ronald Lefavore, 70, was pronounced dead at the scene.

While the incident is still under investigation, the Baltimore County Crash Team is asking anyone with information to contact 410-887-5396.

Metro Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for tips that lead to the arrest and charges of a suspect in the crime.