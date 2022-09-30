Police search for Harford County teen missing for 5 days
Police are looking for a 16-year-old who has been missing since last Monday in Harford County.
Kiera Anais Sidibe, who is about 5 feet, 8 inches tall with brown eyes and black hair, was last seen Monday on Creswell Road in Bel Air.
She was last seen wearing a gray t-shirt and black leggings.
Police believe she may be staying with friends in North Baltimore.
Anyone with information should call the Maryland State Police Bel Air Barrack at 410-879-2101.
