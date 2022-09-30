Watch CBS News
Police search for Harford County teen missing for 5 days

Police are looking for a 16-year-old who has been missing since last Monday in Harford County.

Kiera Anais Sidibe, who is about 5 feet, 8 inches tall with brown eyes and black hair, was last seen Monday on Creswell Road in Bel Air.

She was last seen wearing a gray t-shirt and black leggings.

Police believe she may be staying with friends in North Baltimore.

Anyone with information  should call the Maryland State Police Bel Air Barrack at 410-879-2101. 

First published on September 30, 2022 / 2:11 PM

