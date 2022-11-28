Police say man in serious condition from shooting in Baltimore
BALTIMORE - Police are investigating after a man seeking treatment for a gunshot wound walked into a hospital Monday afternoon.
Officers said the man is in serious condition after he was shot in the left armpit.
He told police he was shot at about 4 p.m. at Martin Luther King Boulevard and McCulloh Street.
However, police were unable to locate a crime scene.
Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call detectives at 410-396-2411 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.