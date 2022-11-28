Watch CBS News
Police say man in serious condition from shooting in Baltimore

By CBS Baltimore Staff

CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE - Police are investigating after a man seeking treatment for a gunshot wound walked into a hospital Monday afternoon.

Officers said the man is in serious condition after he was shot in the left armpit.

He told police he was shot at about 4 p.m. at Martin Luther King Boulevard and McCulloh Street.

However, police were unable to locate a crime scene.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call detectives at 410-396-2411 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

First published on November 28, 2022 / 6:06 PM

