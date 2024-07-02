Watch CBS News
Police pursuit from Anne Arundel County to Washington D.C. ends with two dead in fiery crash

By Adam Thompson

BALTIMORE -- Two people died in a fiery crash following a police pursuit involving armed robbery suspects from Anne Arundel County into Washington D.C.

Officers spotted a car allegedly used in connection to multiple armed robberies in the DMV area, according to police.

The vehicle passed through Prince George's County and eventually crashed into a tree and burst into flames in Washington D.C.

A third person was also injured in the crash.

Police found a gun they believe was tossed from the vehicle.

"Our hearts go out to all of the people who have fallen victim to these suspects who choose to victimize innocent people and their lives," a Washington Metropolitan Police spokesperson said. "I also fully recognize there will be families grieving as a result of the decision these young individuals made today."

