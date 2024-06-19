Annapolis residents extra vigilant after two armed robberies outside nearby banks

BALTIMORE - Two men were robbed at gunpoint about 30 minutes apart on Monday outside of two nearby Annapolis banks, according to police.

"I think in today's modern climate you have to be careful wherever you are, no matter what time it is," Annapolis resident Ian Campbell said.

A 38-year-old man was walking to his car from the Truist Bank on Solomons Island Road around 4 p.m. when he was approached by two men, one allegedly armed with a handgun, and took his money, police said.

Moments later, a 67-year-old man was using the ATM at the Navy Federal Credit Union on Bestgate Road when two men, both reportedly with a gun, stole his money.

Police in both instances, the men stole his cash and took off in a dark-colored sedan. Officers are still searching for the suspects.

"We were surprised really because it's generally very safe around here," Trish Campbell said. "That's one of the things that appeals to us."

Annapolis residents tell WJZ that the mid-afternoon robberies are concerning, and while they are usually careful at the banks, they will be extra vigilant going forward.

"If you're going to use the ATMs, we always use the one that's actually in the bank," Ian Campbell said. "If we were going to use one outside, we'd be very careful."

"Just be aware, always look around you, make sure that everything looks OK," Trish Campbell said. "I think that's just what you've got to do, just be aware."

When using an ATM, Anne Arundel County Police say you should always be aware of your surroundings, pay attention to anyone who may be watching you, conceal cash and bank-related items and vary your routine, because criminals often look for patterns.

Police also say to secure your vehicle and make sure it's locked with the windows closed and valuables are not visible, and report suspicious activity.

Anyone with information on these incidents should contact Anne Arundel County Police or leave an anonymous tip with Metro CrimeStoppers.