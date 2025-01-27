Watch CBS News
Police officer charged in alleged hit-and-run

By Christian Olaniran

BALTIMORE -- An Anne Arundel County police officer has been charged after allegedly fleeing the scene of a crash involving his vehicle and a marked police car.

Corporal Russell Ruehl, a five-year veteran assigned to the Bureau of Community Services, was charged on January 27 with multiple traffic citations related to the December 28 hit-and-run incident. Ruehl was off-duty at the time of the crash, police said.

The department's Office of Professional Standards is conducting an investigation into the incident, which involved only property damage.

Ruehl was suspended without pay, according to police.

Christian Olaniran is a digital producer for CBS Baltimore, where he writes stories on diverse topics including politics, arts and culture. With a passion for storytelling and content creation, he produces engaging visual content for social media, and other platforms.

