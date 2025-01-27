Police officer charged in alleged hit-and-run

BALTIMORE -- An Anne Arundel County police officer has been charged after allegedly fleeing the scene of a crash involving his vehicle and a marked police car.

Corporal Russell Ruehl, a five-year veteran assigned to the Bureau of Community Services, was charged on January 27 with multiple traffic citations related to the December 28 hit-and-run incident. Ruehl was off-duty at the time of the crash, police said.

The department's Office of Professional Standards is conducting an investigation into the incident, which involved only property damage.

Ruehl was suspended without pay, according to police.