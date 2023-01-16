Police offering $1000 award to locate man reported missing in Somerset County

BALTIMORE — Maryland State Police are searching for Dequan Fields, 27, who was reported missing last week in Somerset County.

His 2004 gold Dodge Durango has been located at the Deal Island Wildlife Nature Preserve with blood in the vehicle, and Fields is now considered missing under suspicious circumstances.

Searches of the area with assistance from the Maryland Natural Resources Police and the Maryland State Police have been conducted, and investigators have learned that his vehicle was operated on Deal Island Road and the surrounding areas between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. on January 10.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact the Maryland State Police Princess Anne Barrack 443-260-3700 or Crime Solvers at 410-548-1776.

Crime Solvers is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the location of Fields. Callers may remain anonymous.