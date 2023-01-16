Watch CBS News
Local News

Police offering $1000 award to locate man reported missing in Somerset County

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

CBS News Live
CBS News Baltimore Live

BALTIMORE — Maryland State Police are searching for Dequan Fields, 27, who was reported missing last week in Somerset County. 

His 2004 gold Dodge Durango has been located at the Deal Island Wildlife Nature Preserve with blood in the vehicle, and Fields is now considered missing under suspicious circumstances.

Searches of the area with assistance from the Maryland Natural Resources Police and the Maryland State Police have been conducted, and investigators have learned that his vehicle was operated on Deal Island Road and the surrounding areas between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. on January 10.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact the Maryland State Police Princess Anne Barrack 443-260-3700 or Crime Solvers at 410-548-1776

Crime Solvers is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the location of Fields. Callers may remain anonymous.  

CBS Baltimore Staff
wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on January 16, 2023 / 4:29 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.