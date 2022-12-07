Watch CBS News
Crime

Police: Man punched woman in face, robbed her in Anne Arundel County

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

CBS News Live
CBS News Baltimore Live

BALTIMORE - Police say a man punched a woman in her face and took off with her money Tuesday in Glen Burnie.

Officer said a person, described as a Black male between 25 to 30 years old, approached a woman getting out of her car in the 300 block of Gatewater Court. 

He reportedly told the woman to "give me all of your money" and then took off toward Furnace Branch Road.

The suspect is described as heavier set, clean-shaven, last seen wearing a black sweater, black pants and black bandana.     

Police are asking anyone with information to call 410-222-6135 or the Anne Arundel County Police Tip Line at 410-222-4700.

CBS Baltimore Staff
wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on December 7, 2022 / 4:33 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.