Police: Man found shot inside car in NW Baltimore

BALTIMORE - A man was found inside a car injured from a shooting in Northwest Baltimore Tuesday afternoon.

Officers found the injured man in the 4000 block of West Northern Parkway. But investigators believe the shooting happened on Reisterstown Road.

The man was taken to the hospital. He is expected to survive.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 410-396-2466 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.