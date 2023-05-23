Police looking to identify man in assault of Baltimore bus driver

BALTIMORE -- The Maryland Department of Transportation MTA Police is asking for public assistance in identifying a man who allegedly assaulted a Baltimore bus driver earlier this month.

The MDOT MTA said the assault happened on May 3 in the 1800 block of N. Charles Street. Details of the assault were not publicized.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of the man pictured below is asked to contact MTA Detective Antonio Hardy at 410-454-7720.

