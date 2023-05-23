Watch CBS News
Local News

Police looking to identify man in assault of Baltimore bus driver

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

CBS News Live
CBS News Baltimore Live

BALTIMORE -- The Maryland Department of Transportation MTA Police is asking for public assistance in identifying a man who allegedly assaulted a Baltimore bus driver earlier this month. 

The MDOT MTA said the assault happened on May 3 in the 1800 block of N. Charles Street. Details of the assault were not publicized. 

Anyone with information regarding the identity of the man pictured below is asked to contact MTA Detective Antonio Hardy at 410-454-7720. 

screenshot-2023-05-23-105603.png
MTA Police are asking for public assistance in identifying a man who allegedly assaulted a Baltimore bus driver earlier this month.    MDOT MTA 
CBS Baltimore Staff
wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on May 23, 2023 / 10:58 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.