Police looking to identify burglary suspects from Baltimore's Space Telescope Science Institute
BALTIMORE - Police are asking the public for help in identifying two suspects who broke into the Space Telescope Science Institute in Baltimore.
Police released photos of the burglary suspects from the theft at the institute on West 40th Street.
Anyone who has information about this incident is urged to contact detectives at 410-396-2455 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCK-UP.
