Police looking to identify burglary suspects from Baltimore's Space Telescope Science Institute

By CBS Baltimore Staff

CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE - Police are asking the public for help in identifying two suspects who broke into the Space Telescope Science Institute in Baltimore.

Police released photos of the burglary suspects from the theft at the institute on West 40th Street.

Anyone who has information about this incident is urged to contact detectives at 410-396-2455 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCK-UP.

CBS Baltimore Staff
The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on November 23, 2022 / 4:52 PM

