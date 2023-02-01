Police investigating suspected overdose at Charles County middle school

BALTIMORE — The Charles County Sheriff's Office is investigating a suspected overdose at Benjamin Stoddert Middle School.

On Wednesday, around 12:30 p.m., emergency medical personnel responded to a Waldorf home for a suspected overdose.

When they arrived, they found a 14-year-old who complained he felt ill after ingesting edibles that may have contained THC in the school's bathroom, police said.

The parents of the children feeling ill had to go to the school to pick them up.

The school resource officer is now doing an investigation. So far, a pouch with an unknown substance has been found. No other similar occurrences were reported.

A pouch with an unknown substance Charles County Sheriff's Office

Anyone with information about this case should contact Officer Watkins at 301-609-3282 ext. 0721.

Tipsters who want to stay anonymous can contact Charles County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS.