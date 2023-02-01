Watch CBS News
Local News

Police investigating suspected overdose at Charles County middle school

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

CBS News Live
CBS News Baltimore Live

BALTIMORE — The Charles County Sheriff's Office is investigating a suspected overdose at Benjamin Stoddert Middle School. 

On Wednesday, around 12:30 p.m., emergency medical personnel responded to a Waldorf home for a suspected overdose. 

When they arrived, they found a 14-year-old who complained he felt ill after ingesting edibles that may have contained THC in the school's bathroom, police said. 

The parents of the children feeling ill had to go to the school to pick them up. 

The school resource officer is now doing an investigation.  So far, a pouch with an unknown substance has been found. No other similar occurrences were reported.   

untitled-design-5.png
A pouch with an unknown substance  Charles County Sheriff's Office

Anyone with information about this case should contact Officer Watkins at 301-609-3282 ext. 0721.

Tipsters who want to stay anonymous can contact Charles County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS.

CBS Baltimore Staff
wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on February 1, 2023 / 5:32 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.