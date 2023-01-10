Police investigating social media threat at New Town High School

BALTIMORE -- Police presence is increased and after-school activities are canceled Tuesday after a social media threat was made against New Town High School in Owings Mills, Baltimore County school officials said.

Several parents and students reported the threat, according to a letter sent Monday night by Principal James Martin. Administration notified police, but Martin said police had not verified the credibility of the threat.

Martin urged students and parents to inform school staff or police any time they see something suspicious or that may be a potential threat to the school.

The nature of the threat was unspecified.