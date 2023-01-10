Watch CBS News
Local News

Police investigating social media threat at New Town High School

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

CBS News Live
CBS News Baltimore Live

BALTIMORE -- Police presence is increased and after-school activities are canceled Tuesday after a social media threat was made against New Town High School in Owings Mills, Baltimore County school officials said. 

Several parents and students reported the threat, according to a letter sent Monday night by Principal James Martin. Administration notified police, but Martin said police had not verified the credibility of the threat. 

Martin urged students and parents to inform school staff or police any time they see something suspicious or that may be a potential threat to the school. 

The nature of the threat was unspecified. 

CBS Baltimore Staff
wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on January 10, 2023 / 9:46 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.