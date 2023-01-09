Watch CBS News
Police investigating armored truck robbery in Hyatsville

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE — Police are investigating a Brinks armored truck robbery in Prince George's County.  

Around 4:10 p.m, a Brinks employee was taking cash out of an ATM at the Truist Bank in the 3400 block of East-West Highway in Hyatsville.  

Two armed men approached the Brinks employee, taking cash from the ATM and his gun, the Hyatsville Police Department said.

The suspects were wearing black ski masks and cargo pants, and allegedly fled a black BMW SUV with dark tinted windows.  

Police are asking the public to avoid the area.

Anyone with information is being asked to call Hyattsville PD at 301-985-5060.

