Police investigate the fatal shooting of a man in parking lot near Arundel Mills Mall

BALTIMORE-- A man was found shot in the parking lot near Arundel Mills Mall Friday night, according to Anne Arundel County Police.

The man was then taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Anne Arundel County Police say the investigation of this incident is ongoing.

@AACoPD officers on scene of a contact shooting. 7000 block Arundel Mills Cir., Hanover. Officers responded for an Adult Male suffering from a gunshot wound on the parking lot. Investigators on scene. Victim has been transported to an area hospital for treatment. Investigation on… pic.twitter.com/R02ptHLcLk — Anne Arundel County Police Department (@AACOPD) September 14, 2024

The department has not identified a suspect at this time.