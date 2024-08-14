Watch CBS News
Arundel Mills implements weekend youth curfew policy. Here's what to know.

By Adam Thompson

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- Arundel Mills is another Baltimore-area mall that will be implementing a weekend youth curfew policy.

Starting on September 6, everyone under 18 years old must be accompanied by an adult older than 21 after 3 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

Simon Property Group, which owns Arundel Mills, says that unsupervised minors must leave the property by 3 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, and those who do not abide by the shopping center's Youth Supervision Policy will be asked to leave.

Store employees under the age of 18 may continue to work within their store during Youth Supervision Policy hours but must leave if their work shift ends during policy hours.  

"Arundel Mills is committed to providing a pleasant and family friendly shopping environment for all guests," Simon Property Group said in a statement. "The program is in response to feedback from the community and community leaders, as the center reinforces its commitment to the community to provide a pleasant, family-friendly shopping environment. We are establishing a Youth Supervision Policy as an enhancement to our existing safety plan and to deter activity that is disruptive to our community."  

Towson Town Center and The AVENUE at White Marsh also have a youth curfew policy.

