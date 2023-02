BALTIMORE — After asking for help in locating a young woman found in Randallstown Friday morning, Baltimore County Police have successfully located the woman's family.

Police found the woman in the 4100 block of Windmill Circle around 11:45 a.m.

#BCoPD officers located the person you see pictured in this post in the 4100 blk of Windmill Cir. in Randallstown around 11:45 a.m. #today. The young woman is nonverbal. We are asking for the public’s help in identifying her. Please call Pct4 - 410-887-1279 or 410-307-2020 pic.twitter.com/AzKG8I26t3 — Baltimore County Police Department (@BaltCoPolice) February 3, 2023