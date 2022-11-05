Police identify Five people found dead inside home in La Plata

BALTIMORE-- Police have identified five people found dead inside a home in Charles County Friday afternoon, according to the Charles County Sheriff's Office.

Officers from the Charles County Sheriff's Office and The La Plata Police Department responded shortly after 4 p.m. to the 3000 block of Wildflower Drive in La Plata for a reported a shooting; where they found the homeowner at the front door stating he had returned home from work and discovered five people deceased in the house, according to a release.

Officers entered and located two women and three men with trauma to their bodies.

According to a preliminary investigation the suspect, Andre Sales, 28, who resides at a different residence, entered the house and killed his ex-girlfriend, Sara Mann, 21; her brother, Kai Mann, 18; their mother, Sommaly Mann, 48; and another male who was inside, Javon Watson, 23 of White Plains. The suspect, Sales, then shot himself with a gun, that has been recovered.

There were two young children who were initially unaccounted for, but they were located a short time later safe and unharmed at a different location.

Detectives and forensic personnel are still processing evidence and interviewing family and friends to establish a motive.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore will perform autopsies to confirm the exact cause of death for each person.

Anyone with information about this case is advised to call Detective Bringley at 301-609-6499 or contact Charles County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS, if you wish to stay anonymous.