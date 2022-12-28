Police ID 18-year-old pedestrian killed by car on Christmas Day in Brooklyn Park

BALTIMORE - Police identified an 18-year-old pedestrian who was struck and killed by a car on Christmas Eve in Anne Arundel County.

Carlos Ho-Macz stepped in the road in the area of Church Street and Liberty Terrace in Brooklyn Park, and was hit by a pickup truck.

The pickup truck driver immediately exited his vehicle, called 911, and attempted to render emergency medical aid to the pedestrian.

He died at the scene, according to police.