Police ID 18-year-old pedestrian killed by car on Christmas Day in Brooklyn Park
BALTIMORE - Police identified an 18-year-old pedestrian who was struck and killed by a car on Christmas Eve in Anne Arundel County.
Carlos Ho-Macz stepped in the road in the area of Church Street and Liberty Terrace in Brooklyn Park, and was hit by a pickup truck.
The pickup truck driver immediately exited his vehicle, called 911, and attempted to render emergency medical aid to the pedestrian.
He died at the scene, according to police.
