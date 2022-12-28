Watch CBS News
Police ID 18-year-old pedestrian killed by car on Christmas Day in Brooklyn Park

BALTIMORE - Police identified an 18-year-old pedestrian who was struck and killed by a car on Christmas Eve in Anne Arundel County.

Carlos Ho-Macz stepped in the road in the area of Church Street and Liberty Terrace in Brooklyn Park, and was hit by a pickup truck.

The pickup truck driver immediately exited his vehicle, called 911, and attempted to render emergency medical aid to the pedestrian. 

He died at the scene, according to police.

First published on December 28, 2022 / 12:39 PM

