Police: Hours-long standoff in NE Baltimore ends peacefully

BALTIMORE--A person involved in an hours-long police standout surrendered peacefully Monday afternoon in Northeast Baltimore, police said.

The barricade, which started Sunday evening, continued into Monday afternoon, forced a nearby elementary school and high school to close for the day.

The barricade situation on Sinclair Lane is still active. Police still have the area shut down. We have received no new information from police about what is going on here. @wjz pic.twitter.com/UozZYiqdQC — Jessica Albert (@JessicaAlbertTV) November 14, 2022

Officials said students and teachers at Sinclair Lane Elementary School and Archbishop Curley High School were told not to come to school because of the barricade that started late Sunday and continued into Monday morning.

CONFIRMED: @CurleyHS tells @wjz they too are closed for today due to ongoing barricade situation on Sinclair lane now entering 8 hrs into the standoff. More units arriving at scene right now. https://t.co/XMcUFm04g4 — Stephon Dingle WJZ (@Stephon_Dingle) November 14, 2022

Police sent their crisis negotiation and tactical teams to the neighborhood in Northeast Baltimore Monday morning, authorities said.

#BPD is currently on scene of a barricade incident in the 3800 blk of Sinclair Lane. SWAT & Crisis Negotiators are on scene & there are several rd closures on Sinclair Ln @ Chesterfield, Eastmont, Coleman & Erdman Avenues. We will provide more information as it becomes available. — Baltimore Police (@BaltimorePolice) November 14, 2022

Officers responded to the 3800 block of Sinclair Lane for reports of gunfire, the suspect then barricaded inside of a home, police say. SWAT and Crisis Negotiators units are on scene.

The following roads have been blocked off for public safety:

3800 and 3700 blocks of Sinclair Lane

Intersection of Sinclair Lane and Chesterfield Avenue

Intersection of Sinclair Lane and Eastmont Avenue

Intersection of Sinclair Lane and Coleman Avenue

Intersection of Sinclair Lane and Erdman Avenue

