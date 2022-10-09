Police evacuate Owings Mills metro stop over suspicious package

BALTIMORE -- The Owings Mills metro stop was evacuated after police learned there was a suspicious package in the area on Saturday evening, according to authorities.

Additionally, all metro trains are being prevented from entering the station, according to the Maryland Department of Transportation.

Baltimore County officers shut down the metro stop after they were alerted to the presence of the package around 7:35 p.m. suspicious package, according to Gladys Brown, a spokesperson for the Baltimore County Police Department.

"Out of an abundance of caution, the location has been evacuated," she said.

The investigation into this incident is still ongoing, Brown said.

The transportation authority announced in an online service alert that it is directing people who rely on the metro system to local buses.