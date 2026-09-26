Police chief in Denton, Maryland mourned after dying in head-on collision

Community members in Denton, Maryland joined state officials in mourning the death of the town's police chief, 62-year-old George William Bacorn Jr., who was killed in a head-on collision Friday morning.

Denton is in Caroline County, on Maryland's Eastern Shore. Maryland State Police (MSP) announced Bacorn's death in a statement.

Officials said Bacorn was operating a Chevrolet Tahoe at the time of the crash. The other driver involved, 31-year-old Antonio Jaquan Handy, of Salisbury, Maryland, was also injured and was airlifted to a local trauma center for treatment. Handy was driving a Ford Transit delivery truck.

No other injuries were reported at the scene.

MSP said the crash happened shortly before 11:30 a.m. on Friday. State troopers responded to a report of a crash in the area of MD 331 (Dover Road) near Dover Neck Road in Talbot County.

A preliminary investigation indicates a Chevrolet Silverado and the Tahoe were traveling eastbound on MD 331 when the delivery truck, traveling westbound on MD 331, crossed the center double-yellow line for unknown reasons and struck the side mirror of the Silverado. The delivery truck then continued westbound and struck the Tahoe head-on.

The MSP statement said the Maryland State Police Crash Team is leading the investigation into the crash. After the investigation is completed, it will be determined whether any charges will be filed, it added.

The town of Denton issued a statement on the crash, saying that it extended "its deepest condolences to Chief Bacorn's family and the members of the Denton Police Department."

"We ask the public to please respect the family's privacy during this difficult time and keep his family, the Department, and the town in their prayers."

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore also offered his condolences. "Earlier today, I learned that Chief George Bacorn of the Denton Police Department passed away following a motor vehicle collision," he said, noting that Bacorn had served as the police chief for 36 years.

"He embodied the meaning of serving others and dedicated his life to keeping communities safe for everyone," Moore said. "Denton, Caroline County, and all of Maryland is a better place because of his courage and public service."

Moore ordered the Maryland Flag to be lowered to half-staff and asked all Marylanders "to join Dawn and I in praying for his family, the entire Denton Police Department, law enforcement colleagues, and community."