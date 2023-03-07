Watch CBS News
Police: Car reportedly shot during dispute with dirt bike riders at Glen Burnie intersection

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE - A car was reportedly shot at by the driver of a dirt bike Monday evening in Glen Burnie.

The driver of the car told police they were stopped at a red light at the intersection of Ritchie Highway and Ordnance Road, attempting to turn left, when white ATV, a blue dirt bike and a black dirt bike split the lane of traffic.

The white ATV allegedly hit the car, and the driver of the car blew his horn which was followed by a verbal dispute.

Police said the ATV and blue dirt bike took off, and as the car was driving away, the occupants of the car heard a loud bang, and thought that the person on the black dirt bike threw something at the car.

Those in the car noticed what they believed to be a bullet hole in the driver's side rear door and the projectile was found inside the center console. 

There were no injuries from the shooting.

Police are looking for a Black male, wearing all dark clothing with a red face mask, operating a white 4-wheel ATV; a white male, wearing light-colored pants and a black jacket, operating a black dirt bike; and a white male, wearing all black clothing, operating a blue with white accents dirt bike. 

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 410-222-6135 or the Anne Arundel County Police Tip Line 410-222-4700.  

First published on March 7, 2023 / 12:36 PM

First published on March 7, 2023 / 12:36 PM

