Police call for assistance locating a woman described as a vulnerable adult

BALTIMORE-- Baltimore Police need your help locating a vulnerable adult, who was last scene on the 3700 block of Cottage Avenue.

Ms. Celestine Moses was last scene wearing a white t-shirt, blue leggings, and black sandals.

Ms. Moses currently has her hair styled in blonde locs.

If you know the whereabouts of Ms Celestine Moses , Police ask that you call 911.

October 8, 2022

