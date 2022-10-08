Police call for assistance locating a woman described as a vulnerable adult
BALTIMORE-- Baltimore Police need your help locating a vulnerable adult, who was last scene on the 3700 block of Cottage Avenue.
Ms. Celestine Moses was last scene wearing a white t-shirt, blue leggings, and black sandals.
Ms. Moses currently has her hair styled in blonde locs.
If you know the whereabouts of Ms Celestine Moses , Police ask that you call 911.
