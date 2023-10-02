Police break up several 'unsanctioned car meet-ups' across Baltimore City, Baltimore County

Police break up several 'unsanctioned car meet-ups' across Baltimore City, Baltimore County

Police break up several 'unsanctioned car meet-ups' across Baltimore City, Baltimore County

BALTIMORE - The engines were revving and dozens of spectators were watching along Mill Run Circle in Owings Mills.

The same event happened at Ingleside Avenue and Security Boulevard in Woodlawn.

Police also broke up what they're calling an unsanctioned car meet-up at a business Park in Halethorpe.

The three incidents all unfolded late Saturday night into Sunday morning.

"Officers were able to go out to these areas and disperse these individuals without incident and no arrests have been made at this time," Baltimore County Police Det. Trae Corbin said.

The Woodlawn incident stunned those stuck in the massive traffic jam.

"This remains a regional issue across the state, and every time we receive a call, we will respond," Corbin said. "We will disperse them. And we are looking to try and ascertain the individuals responsible for said car meet-ups to see if we can seek out legal action.

It wasn't just in Baltimore County.

In one video posted to X, formerly known as Twitter, cars did doughnuts at Druid Park Drive and Reisterstown Road.

"That's what we're trying to investigate now to see if this was the same group or just multiple little groups forming up to have these unsanctioned events," Corbin said.

Baltimore City police said they were able to disperse the crowd but made no arrests and there were no injuries.

Baltimore City has some of the stiffest penalties in the state.

'Active participants' in races face a maximum of one year behind bars and up to a $1,000 fine.

WJZ reported on several car meet-ups in Baltimore in August and spoke to Councilman Yitzy Schlieffer who pushed for the tougher penalties.