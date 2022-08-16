City Council sends bill cracking down on street racing to Mayor Scott

BALTIMORE -- The Baltimore City Council on Monday approved stricter penalties for drivers and car clubs that race in the streets.

The bill now goes to Mayor Brandon Scott.

If approved, the legislation would implement penalties of up to 12 months imprisonment and fines reaching $1,000 for drivers and car clubs that obstruct public streets for races, burnouts and other forms of reckless driving.

Councilman Isaac "Yitzy" Schleiffer introduced the bill.

"Baltimore City right now is a soft target for these clubs and this reckless behavior because it has been so lax," he said. "These things haven't been enforced so hopefully once this bill passes the full council we will have the toughest laws on the books for this behavior."

In July, police responded to a street race on Boston Street in Canton.

Fraternal Order of Police president Mike Mancuso estimated between 200-300 cars were there.

"Police officers responding to the scene were hit with bottles, rocks, and one Sergeant took two direct hits to the eye from a laser beam..." he said.