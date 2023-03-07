Police asking public to help ID suspect in 2021 shooting of 20-year-old at NW Baltimore gas station

BALTIMORE - Police are searching for a man accused of shooting a 20-year-old at a gas station in Northwest Baltimore in 2021.

A surveillance photo was released of the suspect inside the Exxon gas station, in the 6800 block of Reisterstown Road, on the evening of December 22, 2021.

The 20-year-old arrived at the hospital with multiple gunshot wounds to his torso.

Anyone with information should call police at 410-396-2466 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.