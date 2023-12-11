Police: Asian-American business owners targeted by thieves in nationwide trend

BALTIMORE - Police say Asian-American business owners are being targeted by thieves in a nationwide trend.

In some cases, these thieves are following the business owners to their homes so they can break into their houses later, according to Baltimore County police.

Investigators say the thieves, who are likely a part of organized crime groups, break into business owners' cars while they're working to find out where they live, or they will follow them home and return later to break in while the owner is at work, stealing cash and their belongings.

"In our community, a lot of sad stories happened over the last several years," said Colin Liang, owner of Street Food by Water Song on Towson.

Liang said he works with other members of the Asian-American business community to come up with ways to prevent these crimes.

Meanwhile, police are offering tips to business owners.

"Install surveillance cameras on their home, motion sensors, check that your cars are locked and just be aware of your surroundings," Baltimore County Det. Trae Corbin said.

Baltimore County police are urging business owners to pay close attention to make sure they are not being followed and to call the police if they notice anything suspicious.

