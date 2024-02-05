Police arrest suspect in deadly hit-and-run in West Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- A suspect in a fatal hit-and-run in West Baltimore was arrested Saturday, police said.

Police allege Derek Glenn, 49, of Baltimore, fatally struck 42-year-old Heidi Rose as she crossed the street in the 1600 block of West North Avenue, then fled the scene without notifying police.

Glenn was arrested in the 2800 block of Lawina Road, and taken to the Central Booking Intake Facility.

He is charged with negligent manslaughter.