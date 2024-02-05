Watch CBS News
Police arrest suspect in deadly hit-and-run in West Baltimore

By Christian Olaniran

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- A suspect in a fatal hit-and-run in West Baltimore was arrested Saturday, police said.  

Police allege Derek Glenn, 49, of Baltimore, fatally struck 42-year-old Heidi Rose as she crossed the street in the 1600 block of West North Avenue, then fled the scene without notifying police.

Glenn was arrested in the 2800 block of Lawina Road, and taken to the Central Booking Intake Facility.

He is charged with negligent manslaughter. 

Christian Olaniran is a Digital Producer for CBS News Baltimore, where he writes stories on diverse topics including politics, arts, culture, sports and more. He also creates engaging social media content to complement news coverage.

First published on February 5, 2024 / 11:13 AM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

