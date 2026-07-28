Police make arrest in Canton flasher case

Police have made an arrest in the Canton flasher case.

49-year-old Jason S. Morgan has been arrested for multiple indecent exposure incidents that happened in Southeast Baltimore in June and July.

Morgan was arrested at a residence in Harford County and taken to the Harford County Detention Center.

He has been charged with three counts of indecent exposure.

Morgan is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday in Harford County.

Baltimore Detectives continue to investigate whether Morgan may be connected to similar cases in the area.