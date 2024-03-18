Watch CBS News
Local News

Police searching for man suspected of sexually assaulting minors in West Baltimore

By Christian Olaniran

/ CBS Baltimore

Here's your Monday afternoon news roundup | March 18, 2024
Here's your Monday afternoon news roundup | March 18, 2024 02:08

BALTIMORE -- Police are searching for a man suspected of sexually assaulting minors in West Baltimore.

original-af311d52-6440-4b44-85e7-bbefd2292767.jpg
Gregory Hightower   Baltimore Police

Related: Sketch shared of suspect in sexual assault of Baltimore student in Gwynns Falls neighborhood

Gregory Hightower, 70, is wanted for two recent sexual assaults that happened in the area of Gwynns Falls Parkway, according to police.

Hightower is 5'11 and weighs approximately 184 pounds.

Anyone with information on Hightower's whereabouts is urged to dial 911.

Christian Olaniran
img-3764.jpg

Christian Olaniran is a Digital Producer for CBS News Baltimore, where he writes stories on diverse topics including politics, arts, culture, sports and more. He also creates engaging social media content to complement news coverage.

First published on March 18, 2024 / 1:35 PM EDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.