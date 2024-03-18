Police searching for man suspected of sexually assaulting minors in West Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- Police are searching for a man suspected of sexually assaulting minors in West Baltimore.

Gregory Hightower Baltimore Police

Gregory Hightower, 70, is wanted for two recent sexual assaults that happened in the area of Gwynns Falls Parkway, according to police.

Hightower is 5'11 and weighs approximately 184 pounds.

Anyone with information on Hightower's whereabouts is urged to dial 911.