BALTIMORE - Baltimore Police are working to identify a man believed to be responsible for two sexual assaults in the area of Gwynns Falls Parkway and Dukeland Street.

Police released a sketch of the suspect.

He is described as being in his mid-to-late 50s and was wearing a mask at the time of the assaults.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 443-984-7378 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.