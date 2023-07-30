Police: Armed teen injured while fleeing from officers in North Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- A 15-year-old boy was injured after an armed encounter with officers in North Baltimore on Saturday, according to authorities.

Officers working in the area of Baltimore's Towanda-Grantley neighborhood spotted an armed person in the 2800 block of Boarman Avenue around 6:50 p.m., Baltimore Police Department spokesman Vernon Davis told WJZ.

Police said the teenager tried to run away from the officers. While fleeing, he allegedly removed a gun from his waistband, according to authorities.

Officers used a Taser to subdue the teenager, police said.

They then recovered the weapon, according to authorities. Police provided a picture of the weapon to WJZ.

Following the pursuit, an ambulance took the teen to a local hospital to receive treatment for his injuries, which police are describing as "non-life-threatening."

The 2800 block of Boarman Avenue has been the site of multiple shootings.

Earlier this month, a man was killed during a double shooting in the 2800 block of Boarman Avenue. A 40-year-old man and a 54-year-old man were shot around 9:25 p.m. on July 15.

The 40-year-old man did not survive his injuries, according to authorities.

The 2800 block of Boarman Avenue was also the site of a mass shooting on May 10, 2022.

That's when gunfire erupted, injuring four men and a teenage boy a few minutes before 9 p.m.

At the time, that part of Boarman Avenue fell under the umbrella of the Northwestern District.

Now, it is part of the Northern District due to a police redistricting plan that went into effect on July 9.