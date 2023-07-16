One man dead following double shooting in North Baltimore

One man dead following double shooting in North Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- A man is dead following a double shooting that happened in North Baltimore on Saturday, according to authorities.

Officers on patrol in the northern part of the city were sent to the 2800 block of Boarman Avenue to investigate a report of a shooting around 9:25 p.m. on Saturday, police said.

Once there, they found a 40-year-old man and a 54-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds, according to authorities.

Ambulances took both gunshot victims to local hospitals to receive medical treatment, police said.

The 40-year-old man did not survive his injuries, according to authorities.

The 2800 block of Boarman Avenue was the site of a mass shooting on May 10, 2022.

That's when gunfire erupted, injuring four men and a teenage boy a few minutes before 9 p.m.

At the time, that part of Boarman Avenue fell under the umbrella of the Northwestern District.

Now, it is part of the Northern District due to a police redistricting plan that went into effect on July 9.

Anyone with information about the shooting on Saturday should contact homicide detectives at 410-396-2100.

Anonymous tipsters can call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.