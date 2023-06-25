Pikesville cinema partners with Pluto TV for free movies this weekend

BALTIMORE - Pluto TV, a free streaming service owned by WJZ's parent company Paramount, sponsored movie screenings throughout the weekend at theaters around the country, including at a theater in Pikesville.

The initiative is to bring bringing families together with summer fun and movie magic.

"I wasn't expecting to like Transformers but it was actually a really good movie," said Faith Matthews, who saw the movie in Pikesville.

Transformers and the Flash were shown for free at Next Act Cinemas.

It's all a part of Pluto TV's free movie weekends where independent theaters are getting an uplift.

"Movie theaters and streaming services need each other so there is this synergy between the two," said theater owner Anthony Fykes. "We show their movies on the big screen often times, and they may stream, but we work hand-in-hand."

A trip to the movies these days could cost a family of five well over $100. So, for Mathrews, this was a no-brainer.

"I got to sit with my family and sit with them after and talk with them after,"Gabriella Matthews said.

It was summer fun and movie magic where each guest also got free popcorn.

"It makes you want to come to the theater instead of just streaming it," said Faith Matthews. "Makes you want to enjoy the environment and be in that theater setting."

Fykes said the partnership has been a success, boosting business and introducing new customers to the theater.

"They could have picked any movie theater across the country and they chose Next Act, local in Pikesville, " Fykes said. "Working with them has been amazing"

Next Act was one of more than a dozen theaters selected across the country.