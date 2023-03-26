Philadelphia tap water safe to drink through Monday night, water department says

Philadelphia tap water safe to drink through Monday night, city water department says Philadelphia tap water safe to drink through Monday night, city water department says 03:07

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The Philadelphia Water Department says tap water is safe to drink in the city through Monday night after a chemical spill Bristol Township, Bucks County.

"Based on updated hydraulic modeling and the latest sampling, we are confident tap water from the Baxter plant will remain safe to drink through 11:59 p.m. Monday, March 27," the PWD tweeted.

Philadelphia Water Department

The water department says the updated time is based on when the Baxter Drinking Water Treatment Plant will take river water to move through treatment and water mains before it reaches customers.

The spill of a latex product occurred Friday night in Bristol Township at Otter Creek. Between eight and 12 thousand gallons of an acrylic latex polymer was released by a chemical processing plant.

The earlier advisory was issued out of an abundance of caution, the PWD says. Testing has not shown the presence of water impacted by the spill in the Baxter system at this time, according to the PWD.

Residents can track the impact of the spill on a map provided by the Philadelphia Office of Emergency Management.

Officials say there is no risk associated with inhaling the water or skin contact. Bathing and showering with the water is fine.

Press briefing on the City’s emergency response to the chemical spill on the Delaware River Posted by Philadelphia Office of Emergency Management on Sunday, March 26, 2023

Officials have been testing new water coming into the Baxter water treatment plant, which takes 24 to 48 hours to work through the system before it can be in anyone's tap.

"Potential for contamination is diminishing over time. We are fortunate that during a flyover conducted by the Philadelphia Police Department and the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection they saw no visual evidence of any plumes in the Delaware River, and so far, testing of river water is revealing no levels of contamination near the Baxter intake," Mike Carroll, the Deputy Managing Director for Transportation, Infrastructure and Sustainability of Philadelphia, said.

Bensalem Township officials are continuing to monitor the situation, and say the water in the area is safe for all uses.

Aqua Pennsylvania customers can track the latest developments on their website.

Philly officials are expected to give another update Sunday night or Monday.