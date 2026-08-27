Suspect fleeing traffic stop in Prince George's County struck and killed another driver, police say

A suspect wanted in an investigation fled a traffic stop Wednesday in Prince George's County before striking another vehicle and killing the driver, police say.

Investigators from the Prince George's County Police Department (PGPD) identified the victim as 69-year-old Deborah Saffran, of Bowie, Maryland. She suffered serious injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have not released the suspect's name, but described him as an adult male. He was hurt in the crash and taken to a hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, a statement from PGPD said.

Officers stopped his vehicle at about 2:45 p.m. Wednesday near Lanham Severn Road and Driscoll Drive in Bowie. The statement from police identified the man "a suspect connected to an open and active investigation."

The suspect initially pulled over, but then fled from the traffic stop toward 9th Street. Moments later, over the police radio, a PGPD supervisor advised officers to stop any additional attempts to pursue the fleeing suspect, the police statement said.

"Approximately one-half mile from the initial stop location, the suspect crossed the double yellow lines and crashed into an uninvolved car in the 12800 block of 9th Street," read the statement.

A third vehicle was also struck, but that driver was not injured.

Once the investigation is complete, the findings will be submitted to the Prince George's County State's Attorney's Office for consideration of criminal charges, according to the statement.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call PG County's collision analysis and reconstruction unit at 301-731-4422. Individuals should refer to case number 26-0045522.