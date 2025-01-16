Persons of interest sought in murder of Baltimore McDonald's security guard

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore police are searching for persons of interest in the murder of a security guard at a McDonald's in the Park Heights community.

Jamal Davis was shot at the entrance of the fast food restaurant on Sunday, January 12, during an altercation, according to police. Davis, who celebrated his 38th birthday a week earlier, died at the hospital.

On Thursday, police shared surveillance photos of persons of interest. There is an $8,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction.

#Breaking: Police are looking for persons of interest in the homicide of security officer Jamal Davis at the Park Heights McDonalds. @wjz pic.twitter.com/JffsFuyV2R — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) January 16, 2025

Tributes for Jamal Davis

Davis, a father was described as a man of integrity as customers and his employee paid tribute.

"Security Officer Jamal Davis was truly exceptional — an incredible father who loved his children deeply and a hardworking, dependable individual," the Cameo Consultant Company CEO said in a statement. "He was a man of integrity, doing his best to provide for his family and make a difference in this challenging city. His loss is profoundly felt by everyone who knew him. This was an impactful loss for the Cameo Family. We ask that you keep his kids and family uplifted in prayer."

Danitra Bell, the owner of the McDonald's on Reisterstown Road, told WJZ she is "in shock and completely devastated by the tragic and senseless act of violence that occurred at my restaurant… My condolences go out to the victim's family and loved ones—especially his son."

Davis was the second homicide victim of 2025, according to police.

As of Thursday morning, Baltimore police have reported four homicides, compared to five at this time in 2024.