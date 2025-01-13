Security officer, father killed at Baltimore McDonald's remembered as "man of integrity"

BALTIMORE -- Jamal Davis, a security guard who was shot and killed at a Baltimore McDonald's a week after his 38th birthday, is being remembered as an "incredible father" and a "man of integrity."

Davis was shot around 4 p.m. on Sunday, January 12, during an altercation at the entrance of the fast food restaurant in the 4400 block of Reisterstown Road. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Security guard Jamal Davis died Sunday after he was shot at a Baltimore McDonald's/ Contributed photo

Tributes from customers, employer

Brianna Brown, a regular customer at the Baltimore McDonald's, was overcome by "sadness" after learning about Davis's on-the-job death.

"He was doing a good job protecting the McDonald's," Brown said. "He's a good guy. He always spoke to me when I went in. It is very shocking, and for nothing, I can't believe it."

The CEO of Cameo Consultant Company told WJZ Investigator Mike Hellgren that Davis was working for him at the time of the deadly shooting.

"Security Officer Jamal Davis was truly exceptional — an incredible father who loved his children deeply and a hardworking, dependable individual," the Cameo Consultant Company CEO said in a statement. "He was a man of integrity, doing his best to provide for his family and make a difference in this challenging city. His loss is profoundly felt by everyone who knew him. This was an impactful loss for the Cameo Family. We ask that you keep his kids and family uplifted in prayer."

The owner of the restaurant, Danitra Bell, told WJZ she is "in shock and completely devastated by the tragic and senseless act of violence that occurred at my restaurant… My condolences go out to the victim's family and loved ones—especially his son."

Park Heights violence

The shooting happened during some sort of physical altercation at one of the entrances to the restaurant.

Police have asked anyone with information on the homicide to call police at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7-Lockup.

Davis is the second homicide victim in Baltimore this year.

"People have a lot of anger built up in them, and one wrong thing could turn a situation haywire," Brown said. "My prayers go to his family."

Sabrina Ingram, a family friend, started an online fundraiser for Davis' children.

"Jamal was a kind and loving person. He would randomly text me, just to see how I was doing. He will be missed," Ingram said.